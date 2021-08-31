Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $78.61. 4,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,583. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.