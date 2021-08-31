Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

NASDAQ NUZE opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NuZee, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

NuZee Profile

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

