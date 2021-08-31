Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
NASDAQ NUZE opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NuZee, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.
NuZee Profile
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE).
Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.