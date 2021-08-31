Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 3,762.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 613,501 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Greenlane by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Greenlane from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $245.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

