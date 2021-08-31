Millennium Management LLC Sells 84,569 Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

