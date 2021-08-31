Millennium Management LLC Invests $141,000 in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLVR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth $123,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLVR opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CLVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Clever Leaves in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clever Leaves in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 price objective on the stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

