Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of OFS Capital worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFS opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. OFS Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

