MiL.k Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $90.42 million and $17.68 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

