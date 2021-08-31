MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang Sells 10,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $702.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $3,452,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 865.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

