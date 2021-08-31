MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang Sells 10,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $702.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.44.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $3,452,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 865.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
