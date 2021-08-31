Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Raised by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 7.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,402,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

MU traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 575,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,209,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.92. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

