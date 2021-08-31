MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Short Interest Update

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of MGP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.38. 100,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,389. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

