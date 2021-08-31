MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director James G. Berbee Purchases 374 Shares of Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James G. Berbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, James G. Berbee purchased 20 shares of MGE Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501.60.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. CWM LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 71.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in MGE Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

