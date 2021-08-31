Methanex (TSE:MX) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

MX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$48.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.25.

Shares of MX opened at C$45.65 on Monday. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$28.53 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 33.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other Methanex news, Director Phillip Henry Cook bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

