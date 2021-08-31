Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%.

Shares of MESO opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

