Meristem Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $130.27 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average is $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

