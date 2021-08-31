Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

ANET opened at $372.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,969.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,850 shares of company stock worth $53,956,628 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

