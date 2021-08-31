Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $515,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

