Meristem Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,504 shares of company stock worth $10,084,239. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $636.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.08. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.67 and a 52-week high of $642.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

