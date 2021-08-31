Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.6% in the second quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 299,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 54,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $11,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

