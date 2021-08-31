Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Loop Capital

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE MCG opened at $10.80 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

