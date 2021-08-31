MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 5.2%

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.99 and last traded at $33.31. 3,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 762,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

