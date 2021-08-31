Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) & 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Head-To-Head Comparison

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medallia and 21Vianet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 12 2 0 2.14 21Vianet Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Medallia presently has a consensus target price of $35.65, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. 21Vianet Group has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 77.68%. Given 21Vianet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Medallia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medallia and 21Vianet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $477.22 million 11.24 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -44.51 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 3.46 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -4.53

Medallia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 21Vianet Group. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 21Vianet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Medallia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -33.99% -24.99% -9.62% 21Vianet Group -59.54% -49.77% -15.27%

Volatility & Risk

Medallia has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallia beats 21Vianet Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers suite of customer engagement products, such as engagement messaging, and CX profiles and journeys; contact center, including speech analytics, coaching and performance management, and quality assurance; digital products, consisting of digital experience and analytics; employee experience, comprising of employee pulse and journeys, employee ideation, and digital employee experience; and insights products, such as video and benchmarking. The company's product portfolio, comprises of Crowdicity that engages employees in sharing their ideas and observations about process, tools, and employee and customer experience enchancements in the context of existing workflows and collaboration tools; Decibel, a digital session recording and analysis platform; LivingLens, a video feedback platform; Stella Connect, a customer feedback and quality management platform that helps customer support teams analyze and improve performance in real time; Sense360, a consumer insights platform; Voci, a real-time speech to text platform; and Zingle, a multi-channel mobile messaging and customer engagement solution. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

