McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $88,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in McDonald’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $236.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. The company has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.56 and a 200-day moving average of $229.99. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

