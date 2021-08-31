McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. McAfee reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCFE. Mizuho upped their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after buying an additional 53,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCFE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 30,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,353. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion and a PE ratio of -77.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.