Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $0.35 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS MAYNF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Mayne Pharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

