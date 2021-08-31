Maximus (NYSE:MMS) & Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 7.44% 23.25% 11.44% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Maximus and Emtec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $3.46 billion 1.53 $214.51 million $3.39 25.40 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maximus and Emtec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maximus presently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Maximus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maximus is more favorable than Emtec.

Risk & Volatility

Maximus has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maximus beats Emtec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Outside the U.S segment comprises of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Emtec Company Profile

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

