Master Contract Token Reaches Market Cap of $213,070.74 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $213,070.74 and $74,078.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

