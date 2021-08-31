Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -129.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

