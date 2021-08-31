Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Bank of America

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.40.

MRVL stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

