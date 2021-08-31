Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

MRVL opened at $61.96 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 493.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,109.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 611,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 583,999 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

