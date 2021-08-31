Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

