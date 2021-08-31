Martin J. Gepsman Sells 1,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $199.29. 833,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.78 and its 200-day moving average is $208.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

