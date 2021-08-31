Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce sales of $21.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.53 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. William Blair started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. 7,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,832. Markforged has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

