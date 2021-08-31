MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 875,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $4,512,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $12,139,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $23,988,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.