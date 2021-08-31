Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Markel stock opened at $1,262.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,225.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,189.49. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

