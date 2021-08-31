Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Truist

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target lifted by Truist from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $164.84 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average of $136.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

