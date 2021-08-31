Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Truist

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target lifted by Truist from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.71.
Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $164.84 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average of $136.93.
In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
