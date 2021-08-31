Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $3,313,200.00 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MANH stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.99. The company had a trading volume of 506,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,584. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.