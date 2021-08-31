Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $3,313,200.00 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MANH stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.99. The company had a trading volume of 506,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,584. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

