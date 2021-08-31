Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNGPF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MNGPF stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

