Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

MLVF stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $140.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

