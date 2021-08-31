Main Street Research LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,807,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.36 and a 200-day moving average of $340.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $380.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

