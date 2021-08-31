Main Street Research LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2,896.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,919.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,632.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,366.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

