Main Street Research LLC Purchases 873 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock worth $951,080,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $381.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

