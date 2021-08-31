Main Street Research LLC Has $23.04 Million Stock Position in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Schneider Electric S.E. comprises 1.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $23,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in the first quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $184.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.77.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

