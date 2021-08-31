Main Street Research LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,855 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $3.94 on Tuesday, reaching $662.05. 62,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $667.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $315.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

