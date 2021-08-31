Main Street Research LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 96.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Target by 6.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Target by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 120,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,042,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $4,039,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.18. 70,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.66. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

