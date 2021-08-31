Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $13.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts recently commented on LUNMF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

LUNMF opened at $8.11 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

