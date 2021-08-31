LSV Asset Management Sells 317,500 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Patterson Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

