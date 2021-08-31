LSV Asset Management Sells 12,218 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Matthews International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

