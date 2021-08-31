LSV Asset Management Makes New $11.07 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 347,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.