LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 34,062 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,697,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of Coca-Cola Consolidated as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Strs Ohio grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 150.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,056.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 20.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE stock opened at $401.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.50 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.