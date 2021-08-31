Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 62,664 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,664 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of Z stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,540 shares of company stock worth $5,931,175. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

